El Cajon police locate arson suspect

EL CAJON, Calif. -- El Cajon police confirm an arson suspect has been located and will be charged with two counts of arson Wednesday evening.

Just before noon Wednesday, El Cajon police began their search for the suspect.

“We are actively searching for a possible arson suspect who fled from officers in the area of Greenfield and I-8. He is described as a white male in his 30s, blonde hair, scraggly beard, no shirt, tan pants. Contact the El Cajon Police Department if you have any information,” the El Cajon Police Department said on Twitter.

Officials say around 4 p.m., the San Diego Sheriff's Department responded to a 911 call at the Smart and Final in Lakeside, where an El Cajon business owner spotted the suspect.

The man who called 911 didn't want himself or his business to be identified, but says the suspect is well-known in the area by multiple businesses for all the wrong reasons.

"He has been seeing lighting fires. Our business has been affected. I lose sleep at night thinking my business is going to be burned down," the caller said.

Deputies say the suspect was charged with resisting arrest and taken to Sharp Grossmont Hospital. El Cajon police sent detectives to the hospital to question and identify the man and say he will be taken into custody once discharged from the hospital. Police have not released the man's identity.