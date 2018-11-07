Crews battle 2 hillside brush fires in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS, Calif. — Fire crews battled two hillside brush fires in San Carlos Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue received multiple calls about a brush fire near the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and Jackson Drive just after 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find two spot fires on the intersections of Hemingway and Jacksonville Drives, as well as Tuxedro Road and Hemingway Drive.

Two air tankers from the CAL FIRE air base in Ramona were requested to fight the light to medium fuel, said Monica Munoz with SDFD.

However, the incident commander called the aircraft by 2 p.m. when crews stopped the forward progress of these fires.

One fire damaged about one-acres and the other damaged about a half acre in total, said Munoz.

No injures were reported and no structures were damaged, said Munoz.

Firefighters were expected to be on scene for about 3 hours.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.