Ballot measures hiking council pay, closing term limit loophole, business transparency leading by wide margins

SAN DIEGO – Ballot measures hiking pay for city of San Diego elected officials, closing a term limits loophole and requiring more transparency in city business deals are all leading in partial election returns on Tuesday night.

Three additional measures are also receiving majority support in the partial returns, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. They would impose term limits on San Diego school board members, loosen eligibility requirements for the council’s audit committee and expand disability benefits for retired police officers.

Measure L would increase the pay of San Diego City Council members and the mayor for the first time in 15 years, while also raising the pay for city attorney.

In partial returns, it is leading 78 percent to 22 percent with 72 percent of precincts reporting.

The measure would link their pay to the salaries of Superior Court judges, eliminating fear of political backlash when council members face approving raises for themselves.

Salaries for the mayor, now $100,000, and city attorney, now $193,000, would be increased in December 2020 to match the salaries of Superior Court judges, who make just under $200,000 per year.

Council members, who now receive $75,000 per year, would jump to 60 percent of a Superior Court judge salary in December 2020, or just under $120,000, and then up to 75 percent in December 2022, or just under $150,000.

Measure K would eliminate a controversial term limits loophole that allows some City Council members to serve longer than the voter-approved, two-term maximum if the district where they live changes.

It is leading 87 percent to 13 percent with 72 percent of precincts reporting.

Measure J would boost transparency by requiring all businesses and individuals who would benefit financially from deals with the city to be revealed before the council approves any such contract.

It is leading 86 percent to 14 percent with 72 percent of precincts reporting.

