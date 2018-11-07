Authorities identify man who’s body was found inside SUV in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday publicly identified an apparent homicide victim whose body was found wrapped in a tarp and left on the back seat of a parked vehicle in Oceanside.

Patrol officers dispatched to the 500 block of Douglas Drive shortly before 2:45 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a seemingly abandoned black Ford SUV found the body of 49-year-old Jose Guadalupe Ruiz-Rodriquez of Oceanside, police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

“This case is being investigated as a homicide,” Bussey said.

Authorities have withheld Ruiz-Rodriquez’s cause of death.

There have been no suspects identified or arrests made in the case, the spokesman said.

33.240194 -117.322634