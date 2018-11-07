Arraignment scheduled for man accused of killing his mother in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man who was arrested on suspicion of killing his 64- year-old mother inside her Oceanside home after she failed to meet another of her sons in Las Vegas is scheduled to be arraigned on murder charges Wednesday at the courthouse in Vista.

Officers were called at 12:30 p.m. Sunday to Regina Sardina’s residence in the 3900 block of Shenandoah Drive, near Pauline Way, after one of her three sons found her dead of severe upper body trauma, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

The son had gone to check on his mother after she failed to meet one of his brothers as planned in Las Vegas, Bussey said.

Officers found the victim’s Mercedes-Benz sedan around 5 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center near the intersection of Plaza Drive and College Boulevard, Bussey said.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Anthony Sardina, was spotted leaving the area in a taxi cab, Bussey said. The taxi company told police that the suspect was dropped off in Carlsbad, and Carlsbad police arrested him shortly after 6 p.m., according to Bussey. Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the killing.

Anthony Sardina was being held without bail pending arraignment.