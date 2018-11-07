21-year-old shot in possible gang-related shooting

SAN DIEGO — A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday but was expected to survive following a possibly gang-related shooting in an alley in the Colina Del Sol area, police said.

It happened shortly before 6:35 p.m. Monday in an alley on 48th Street near Polk Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 21-year-old man was walking through the alley when he was confronted by three men and a woman, Buttle said.

“Words were exchanged and one of the male suspects pulled a gun, firing several times at the victim,” Buttle said.

The three men and the woman then fled the area in a white four-door vehicle, Buttle said.

The victim was struck once in the right side and ran home, Buttle said.

The victim’s mother called police, but while she was on the phone he left and officers later found him in the 4800 block of Trojan Avenue, Buttle said.

The man was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not expected to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s gang unit were investigating the shooting.