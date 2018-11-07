2 motorcyclists killed within minutes on San Diego freeways

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in the northern reaches of the San Diego area, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 5:05 a.m. on northbound I-15 near the offramp to Rainbow Valley Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

Just moments later, a second motorcyclist was killed on on westbound I-8 east of state Route 125, Doerr said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash on Interstate 15 were under investigation

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Doerr said. No details about the victim were immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued shortly after 6:05 a.m. shutting down the left three lanes of I-15 south of the Rainbow Valley Boulevard offramp.