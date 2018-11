SAN DIEGO – Kathleen Bade and the FOX 5 News team have the latest real-time election results, and live reports from Golden Hall, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, and the Republican and Democrat party headquarters.

In addition to governor, San Diegans could decide the future of the stadium in Mission Valley and change the balance of power in the city and Washington.

Watch the webcast and get real-time election results here.