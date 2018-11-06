Vista Boys & Girls Club warns public of local donation scam

VISTA, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Vista asked the public to be weary of donation scams taking place outside of local stores.

The most recent incident happened outside of the Walmart Supercenter at 1800 University Drive, according to Boys & Girls Club of Vista CEO Matt Koumaras.

While the Vista chapter is always looking for help to serve more kids, Koumaras stated they will never ask for donations in front of stores.

In recent months, scammers have also been spotted at Food For Less and Stater Brother’s in Vista. People asking for these donations are not from local chapters, according the Koumaras.

The kids participating in the scam wear Boys & Girls Club of Vista and Oceanside shirts, Koumaras said. When asked for more details about the fundraiser, an accompanying adult explains that they are raising money for anti-gang programs at Boys & Girls Clubs.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is looking into these incidents.

Anyone who sees people asking for donations was asked to contact Matt Koumaras at 760-724-6606 ext. 10 or at matt@bgcvista.com.