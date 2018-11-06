San Diego County Registrar allows residents to easily find their polling place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego County residents still unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's election can find it via the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

FOX 5 San Diego Voters Guide

Residents can use the polling place locator on the Registrar of Voters' website to find their neighborhood polling location. Residents can also view their sample ballot online and drop off a mail ballot at any of the county's 1,542 polling locations. According to county election officials, more than 1.7 million San Diego County residents are registered to vote for Tuesday's election, a county record.

"So far, we have received 430,000 out of the more than 1.2 million mail ballots that were sent to voters," said Registrar of Voters Michael Vu. "They're being sorted and scanned now so they'll be ready to count right when the polls close."

Residents who receive a mail ballot can drop it off at any of the county's 59 libraries and at the Registrar of Voters' office at 5600 Overland Ave. Election materials and translation assistance will be available at each polling location in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. All polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

Residents can learn more about the election by calling (858) 565-5800 or by visiting the Registrar of Voters' website, sdvote.com.