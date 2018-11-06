Rent control measure Prop. 10 likely to fail

SAN DIEGO — A proposition that would have allowed cities to expand rent control measures appears likely to fail.

With 28 percent of precincts reporting, “No” votes had captured 66 percent as opposed to only 34 percent of voters who said “Yes.”

Proposition 10 would have overturned a 23-year-old law limiting the use of rent control in California, allowing cities to enact rent control.

The prop would throw out a state law Costa-Hawkins Act that barred rent control on all housing built after February 1, 1995. It would give landlords the right to raise the rent to a market rate after a tenant moves out.