Prop 12: Voters strongly favor new farm animal standards in early returns

SAN DIEGO — Voters appeared to overwhelmingly approve a new set of restrictions on the way farmers are allowed to maintain livestock with their response to Proposition 12 Tuesday evening.

In early returns, “Yes” votes far outweighed “No” votes, with 58.8 percent in support against only 41.2 percent of voters opposed to the new standards.

Proposition 12 establishes new minimum space requirements based on square feet for calves raised for veal, breeding pigs and egg-laying hens. Supporters said it will create more humane conditions for animals raised for human consumption and egg-laying hens. Some opponents argued the measure put too much of a burden on farmers who had already faced a new set of restrictions from Proposition 2 in 2008, while other opponents said the measure didn’t do enough to protect animals.