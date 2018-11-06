Police search for assailant in East Village sexual assault

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police Department detectives from the Sex Crime Unit are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted near East Village Monday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of 13th street. The victim was walking to her car when the assailant grabbed her from behind and pulled her into nearby bushes.

Police said this is when he sexually assaulted her. The man then fled, running westbound on 1200 Island Avenue.

Detectives are now searching for witnesses and additional evidence.

The victim described the assailant as a black male, between 40-50 years of age, thin and bald. She also described him as wearing a white t-shirt, having a bad body odor and appearing to be transient. At the time, the man also had a green blanket with him, SDPD said.

SDPD urges the public to remain conscious of your surroundings with a plan in place to call 911 if you need help.

Anyone with information on the identity of location of the suspect is asked to call the SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.