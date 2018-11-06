Man’s body found inside SUV in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Homicide detectives Tuesday were investigating the death of a man who was found wrapped in a tarp in the back seat of an SUV in Oceanside.

Officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle around 2:42 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Douglas Drive. The SUV was parked at that location for several days before it was reported, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

When officers arrived they found the body of a man wrapped in a tarp that was in the back seat of a black Ford SUV, according to Bussey.

An autopsy Monday led to the identification of the victim. While his name was withheld pending family notification, authorities reported the victim as being a Hispanic male in his 40s.

The cause of the man’s death has not yet been released, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Ferrer at 760-435-4667.