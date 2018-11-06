Helen Woodward Animal Center to offer adoptable dogs at Rancho Santa Fe polls

RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — The Helen Woodward Animal Center will help San Diego County voters de-stress at the polls Tuesday by offering meet-and- greets with adoptable dogs.

FOX 5 San Diego Voters Guide

Representatives from the animal shelter will be at the Rancho Santa Fe Library polling site with adoptable dogs in an effort to lighten the mood during what is expected to be a tight and contentious mid-term election. Research shows that dogs can decrease levels of blood pressure and anxiety and increase dopamine levels, shelter officials said.

“The political temperature is tough right now,” said Helen Woodward Adoption Services Manager Ashley Freeman. “We are hearing that a record number of people plan to vote (Tuesday) and that party lines are more sharply drawn than ever before. It could be tense out there but a cute fuzzy face is something we can all get behind.”

Animal shelter staff are expected to be at the Rancho Santa Fe Library from 7 to 9 a.m. Residents can visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center’s website, animalcenter.org, or call (858) 756-4117, ext. 313, to inquire about adopting an animal from the shelter.