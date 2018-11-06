Gavin Newsom to become next governor as John Cox concedes

SAN DIEGO — California Lt. Governor and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom will become the next Governor of California after showing a commanding lead in early results and drawing a concession from his opponent Tuesday evening.

His opponent, Rancho Santa Fe businessman John Cox, gave a concession speech to supporters at the US Grant Hotel in San Diego shortly after 9:30 p.m. With 28 percent of precincts reporting, Newsom had 52.7 percent of the vote to Cox’s 47.3 percent.

Newsom’s campaign slogan was “Courage. For a Change.”

Newsom said the Trump Administration is “moving our country backwards,” and “California must step up and not only defend our communities, but push forward on the values that truly make us great,” according to his campaign website.

As governor, Newsom says he will continue to fight for LGBTQ rights. He also has an array of topics he’s passionate about from celebrating diversity, universal healthcare, technology, criminal justice reform, ending the war on drugs and closing the pay gap.

He grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and earned his B.A. in political science from Santa Clara University. Newsom currently resides in Marin County with his wife and their four children.