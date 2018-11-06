Fletcher claims victory in District 4 Supervisors race

SAN DIEGO — Former California Assemblyman Nathan Fletcher Tuesday night claimed victory over former District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis in the race for District 4 Supervisor.

With 15 percent of the precincts reporting, Fletcher had 63.62 percent of the vote while Dumanis had 36.38 percent.

District 4 encompasses most of San Diego city proper up to La Jolla.

District 4 Supervisor Ron Roberts was termed out of office as a result of San Diego County’s Measure B, which was passed in 2010. The measure established a limit of two eight-year terms for supervisors, with the five supervisors at that time being grandfathered in.

Fletcher and Dumanis finished the June primary with 29.2 percent and 26.1 percent, respectively. Fletcher is now a registered Democrat and Dumanis remains a Republican, but the office of supervisor is officially nonpartisan.