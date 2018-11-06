Ex-con denies gunning down ex-girlfriend on North County street

VISTA, Calif. — A man charged with shooting his ex-girlfriend and leaving her to die on a Fallbrook street last week pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday.

The judge asked news crews to hide the face of 27 -year-old Oscar Rodas as he entered his plea in to gunning down his ex-girlfriend. The shooting was reported in Fallbrook Thursday at about 12:50 a.m. on South Vine Street near East Clemmens Lane. When deputies arrived they found 20- year-old Yesenia Becerril suffering from a gunshot wound and bleeding. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Deputies quickly identified Rodas, Becceril’s ex-boyfriend, as the prime suspect in the murder. Homicide detectives and a Sheriff’s SWAT team were able to take him into custody with the help of a Sheriff’s dog on Friday.

After the hearing, the prosecutor said he could not comment on the details of the case, but he said the prior relationship between the two may have led up to the murder.

“Two people in a prior relationship — that domestic violence aspect of it always can come into play. We’re still investigating what the actual motive is for this crime. It really appears to be senseless,” said Deputy District Attorney Jared Coleman.

Rodas has an extensive criminal history and is facing 50 years to life if convicted of his ex-girlfriend’s murder.

“He was convicted of a gang-related felony that he went to prison on back in 2012 as well as resisting an officer with force or violence back in 2015. For that case, he is currently still on formal probation,” Coleman said .

The judge ordered Rodas held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3.