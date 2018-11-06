Election Day: Ride-sharing apps offer free or discounted rides to polls

SAN DIEGO – Ride-sharing apps are making it affordable to get out and vote. Uber and Lyft both say they will offer FREE or discounted rides to polling places Tuesday.

An estimated 15 million people were registered but didn’t vote in 2016 because of transportation issues, according to Lyft.

Here are some transportation discounts for Tuesday, Election Day (USA Today)

Getaround: Use promo code GETAROUND2VOTE to receive $10 off your Election Day booking. Offer expires Wednesday. The service and offer is available in major cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Chicago, Washington D.C., Miami and Boston.

Lime: Code LIME2VOTE18 will unlock the Lime fleet of shared bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters for a free ride to and from polling locations. It’s good for up to 30 minutes.

Lyft: The service is providing 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country and free rides to underserved communities “that face significant obstacles to transportation.” To get a discount, enter your zip code on Lyft’s partner, Buzzfeed’s website.

Uber: The service offers $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day (Express POOL, POOL or UberX depending on location). The most recent version of the Uber app is needed. Enter promotional code VOTE2018

Zipcar: Take a Zipcar on election night between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and get $20 off a future trip. Learn more at online.