Early returns are grim for 2 San Diego Council incumbents

SAN DIEGO – If early voting trends continue, San Diego could have three new faces on the City Council.

In District 2, challenger Jennifer Campbell had a 10-point lead incumbent Lorie Zapf with 9 percent of precincts reporting. Zapf, a Republican, had 45 percent of the vote and Campbell had 55 percent. Campbell, a retired physician and Democrat, has argued that Zapf is more closely aligned with President Donald Trump than the coastal district’s left-leaning population, where Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly 10,000.

In District 4, another incumbent, Myrtle Cole, was in trouble. Cole’s challenger, fellow Democrat and civil rights lawyer Monica Montgomery, was leading 52 percent to 48 percent, with 23 percent of precincts reporting.

District 4, sandwiched between City Heights on the west and Lemon Grove on the east, is deeply blue, with registered Democrats outnumbering Republicans 3-to-1. However, Cole is the most moderate of the five current Democratic City Council members, a fact that might have caused Montgomery to enter the race.

Montgomery is a former member of Cole’s staff who resigned last year when Cole suggested that some racial profiling is useful. Montgomery has argued that Cole is twisted around the axle of City Hall politics, keeping her from effectively representing her District 4 constituents.

In District 6, Republican incumbent Chris Cate had a 17-point lead over former radio personality and Democrat Tommy Hough. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by roughly 6,000 in the district, which includes Mira Mesa, Clairemont and Kearny Mesa. Cate had a vast fundraising lead with $151,320 to Hough’s $4,860 as of Sept. 22, according to KPBS.

Cate has mostly campaigned on his City Council record of fixing roads and saving two senior centers in the district from closing.

In District 8, current City Councilman David Alvarez is termed out and unable to run again. Alvarez staff member Vivian Moreno had a 10-point lead against San Ysidro School District Board member Antonio Martinez. Both Moreno and Martinez are Democrats. With 19 percent of the precincts reporting, Moreno had 55 percent of the vote and Martinez trailed with 45 percent.