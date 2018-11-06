Duncan Hunter leads Ammar Campa-Najjar early in fierce House race

SAN DIEGO — Early results show incumbent Congressman Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) leading his Democratic challenger Ammar Campa-Najjar in a fierce race to represent the 50th Congressional District.

With 37 percent of precincts reporting, Hunter had 53.5 percent of the vote to Campa-Najjar’s 46.5 percent shortly after 9 p.m.

The candidates have been locked in what could be considered the nastiest race on San Diego County voters’ ballots, with Campa-Najjar hammering Hunter for being indicted on charges of misappropriating campaign funds while Hunter’s campaign has insinuated that his opponent would be a national security risk.

The 50th Congressional District includes much of East County and a small part of Riverside County. Hunter has represented the district since 2013.

Hunter secured 48.2 percent of the vote compared to Campa-Najaar’s 16.9 percent in the June primary. Despite being indicted on charges of misappropriating campaign funds for personal use, Hunter continues to lead the polls.