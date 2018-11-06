Dog rescued from burning home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- A dog was rescued from a house fire in Oceanside and reunited with its owners Tuesday.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a fire broke out in a garage in the 1700 block of Alvarado Street and spread into the attic. Carlsbad and Oceanside firefighters extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes.

A firefighter walked out of the home with the dog in his arms and handed it over to its relieved owners. The dog did not appear to be in any distress, according to Oceanside Fire Department.

No one was injured, according to San Diego police.

The cause of the blaze was being investigated.