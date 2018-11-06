Democrat Mike Levin gets out to early lead in race to replace Darrell Issa

SAN DIEGO — Early returns favor Democrat Mike Levin in the race to replace Rep. Darrell Issa and represent portions of Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

With 29 percent of precincts reporting, Levin led the race with 53 percent of the vote to Republican opponent Diane Harkey’s 47 percent.

Levin has a strong list of endorsements. In addition to President Barack Obama, he’s backed by Senators Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, and Kevin de Leon. Levin’s campaign prioritizes multiple issues including women’s rights, veteran rights, protecting animal welfare, and LGBTQ rights.

Harkey won the most in votes in the June primary. She is endorsed by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, outgoing Rep. Darrell Issa, Assemblyman Travis Allen, and Rep. David Valadao just to name a few. Harkey said she would support policies to improve water, power, transportation and public safety.