County voting going smoothly, spokesman says

SAN DIEGO — Voting in San Diego County Tuesday has been a relatively smooth experience, even with higher-than-normal turnout, a spokesman said.

Michael Workman, San Diego County communications director, said workers at the Registrar of Voters have been very busy. While official numbers were not available Tuesday afternoon, the county has received 430,000 mail-in ballots out of 1.2 million sent out, according to the Registrar of Voters.

As of Monday, early voter turnout was “pretty robust,” Workman said.

So far, there have been no reports of problems at polling places, Workman said. “It has been extremely calm and quiet,” he added.

Workman said polling places will probably be especially busy between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., when they close.

Between the various races and state propositions, “this is a very long ballot,” Workman said. “It might take (a person) 12 minutes to vote.”

He advised people to fill out their sample ballot first before heading to the polls.

The nonprofit group California Common Cause, which staffs a hotline for voters experiencing problems at the polls, reported Tuesday that calls had been received complaining that poll workers were asking for IDs at polling places in some areas, including San Diego. IDs are not required to vote in California.