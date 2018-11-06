California gas tax repeal falls short in early returns

SAN DIEGO — A proposition to repeal a California gas-tax increase was trailing in early returns.

With 26.4 precent precincts reporting, 54.5 percent voted against Proposition 6, while 45.5 percent voted in favor.

The initiative, led by former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio, would repeal the gas tax increase enacted in 2017 and require voter approval for fuel tax increases in the future.

A campaign financed by national Republican leaders, including GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox, spent $1.7 million to put the Gas Tax Repeal Initiative on the ballot.