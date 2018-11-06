Authorities search for 5 siblings who ran away from temporary Calif. foster home

Stockton, CA — Authorities are asking for help in finding five siblings who have run away from a temporary home they were staying at in Stockton.

The children range in age from 4 to 16 years old.

Stockton police say the siblings were temporarily staying at a home in central Stockton and were last seen on Saturday afternoon. The children took most of their belongings with them, police say.

The names and ages of the children, who are all said to be of Samoan-descent, are as follows:

Josiah Macadaan, 16

Alana Macadaan, 14

Clementina Davis, 5

Jordan Davis, 4

Jolana Davis, 4

SPD News: Help Us Locate These Missing Juveniles pic.twitter.com/mm9CfD7MIL — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) November 5, 2018

Police say the children are considered at-risk due to their age. It’s unclear if the siblings have a car.

Anyone who sees the children or knows where they might be is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8323.

