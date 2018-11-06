Actress Alyssa Milano rallies for Mike Levin, drives voters to polls in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Candidates across the country and here at home had some well-known celebrities stumping for them.

Actress Alyssa Milano made a stop in San Diego this morning making a final push to "get out the vote."

“I’m driving people to the polls in six districts. This is my fifth and I have four more to go to before the polls close,” said Milano, speaking to a crowd chanting, “I believe that we will win!” The TV star has been politically active and in the spotlight often in the last few months. At a Mike Levin rally she told the crowd she’s motivated by a desire for change.

“There is so much at stake today, so many lives at risk, and I’m not just saying that to be dramatic. Lives are at risk, women’s rights are at risk, dreamers lives are at risk and Americans lives are at risk without healthcare,” Milano said.

Milano joined hundreds of celebrities who say this year they felt compelled to use their ‘star power’ and voice, many posting to social media showing their “I voted” stickers. They included Jeff Goldblum, Amy Schumer, Jennifer Garner, Tom Hanks, Justin Bieber Cindy Crawford and Demi Lovato -- fresh out of rehab -- who wrote: “I’m so grateful I’m home in time to vote! Now go vote!”

Former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also pushing people to vote: posted a video message joking, “Get to the Choppa – get to the polls.”

Before she made her final drive to the polls, Milano said: “We hear so much, 'We have to vote to have our voices heard.' But really we have to vote to protect each other. We have to vote to protect our LGBTQ friends, our immigrant friends, our mothers and sisters, our daughters."