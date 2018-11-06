6 residents displaced after Lakeside attic fire

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A late-morning residential attic fire in Lakeside Tuesday displaced a half-dozen people, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze in the 10200 block of Riverford Road broke out shortly after 11 a.m., according to the Lakeside Fire Protection District.

Residents inside the home at the time were able to get out safely, along with their pet cats, prior to the arrival of emergency crews, LFPD Division Chief John Hisaw said.

Personnel from four East County fire departments were able to confine the blaze to the attic of the single-story house and had the flames under control within about 15 minutes, Hisaw said.

The cause of the blaze, which caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage, remained under investigation in the early afternoon, though firefighters suspected that it erupted at or near an interior electrical panel above the ceiling of the structure.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents — all adults — arrange for interim lodging, the division chief said.