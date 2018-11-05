Young candidates host event at PB bar to encourage millennials to vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A popular bar in Pacific Beach held an event Monday night aimed to get millennials to the polls.

The 'Get Out and Vote' event was hosted at popular country music bar, Moonshine Beach.

"We are just here to get people excited about voting and we are not going to get partisan...that's not the point of this. The point of this is to get people excited about getting out to vote tomorrow," said Morgan Murtaugh.

Murtaugh is the youngest woman running for Congress and is running against incumbent Susan Davis.

"The thing that I've been trying to drive home in my candidacy is we are the future...but less than 5 percent of Congress are millennials," said Murtaugh.

Omar Quadrat was the other candidate helping host Monday night's event.

Quadrat is running against Scott Peters to represent California's 52nd congressional district.

"What you are going to see tonight is a lot of young people from every end of the political spectrum getting together not talking about politics. We know that we all have our views, but we're here to have a good time together and it's about being totally normal and not have hostility of division," said Quadrat.

Those in attendance were proud to promote the millennial voice.