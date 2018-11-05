Son in custody after mother found dead in Oceanside home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The son of a woman who was found dead at her home in Oceanside was in police custody Monday, authorities said.

The 63-year-old was found at the house on Shenandoah Drive near Joseph Sepulveda Park around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. She had suffered injuries to her upper body, Oceanside Police confirmed. The woman was found by one of her sons after she never showed up for a visit to another one of her children in Las Vegas.

Later Sunday evening, police found the woman's car outside a Hobby Lobby store off Plaza Drive.

Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey confirmed Monday morning that the victim's 37-year-old son was in custody.