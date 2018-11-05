× San Diego Superior Court judicial officer to handle urgent election-related issues

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Superior Court announced Monday it’ll have a judicial officer on hand Tuesday to handle any urgent, election-related issues.

Court officials advised the public that on election night, a judicial officer will be available until 8 p.m. Tuesday to assist with urgent election-issues, including registration, denial of registration, certification, denial of certification of candidates, and ballot measure certification issues.

People should first call the offices of the San Diego County Registrar of Voters at 858-565-5800 or 800-696-0136. The registrar of voters will advise the public if the solution is possible without court intervention.

If the registrar’s office personal is unable to resolve the issue, people should contact the Secretary of State’s office at 916-657-2166 or check online for your voter rights. That office will contact the judicial officers on duty.