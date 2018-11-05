San Diego on track for big voter turnout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Between 65 percent and 70 percent of San Diego County voters are projected to cast ballots for Tuesday’s elections, according to Registrar of Voters Michael Vu.

Vu said he could adjust his estimate depending on voting activity and ballot arrivals over the weekend, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

For context, he noted that the last open gubernatorial general election, in 2010, had a 64 percent turnout.

Vu said 377,236 mail ballots had been returned as of Friday afternoon. Here’s the breakdown by political party:

144,183 (38 percent) — Democratic

137,078 (36 percent) — Republican

80,878 (21 percent) — No Party Preference/nonpartisan

15,097 (4 percent) — Minor political parties

(Percentages do not add up to 100 percent because of rounding.)

Vu said he has been tracking the mail ballot returns over the past week, and the percentages have been consistent.

