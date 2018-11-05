× Roasted, salted in-shell pistachios recalled over salmonella concerns

BALTIMORE — The Barcelona Nut Company is recalling 239 cases of roasted and salted in-shell pistachios due to possible salmonella contamination.

California is one of several states where the pistachios were distributed. They were also distributed in Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New York, Virginia, Ohio, New Jersey and Georgia.

The pistachios are Barcelona Nut Company brand, packaged in Red White and Blue window plastic film, and come in sizes:

2.75 oz., UPC 030239130001 with expiration date 9/18/2019

2.25 oz., UPC 030239149034 with expiration date 9/17/2019 and 10/9/2019

1.50 oz., UPC 030239591154 with expiration date 10/9/2019 and 9/17/2019

1.25 oz., UPC 030239991060 with expiration date 10/8/2019

1 oz. Green plastic film package pictured UPC 030239510148 with expiration dates 10/4/2019 and 10/10/2019.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Read more about the recall.