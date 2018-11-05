× Rapper Mac Miller died of accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine: Coroner

LOS ANGELES – Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the coroner.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released the toxicology results Monday and revealed Miller died from “mixed drug toxicity.” His death was categorized as an accidental overdose, TMZ reported.

Miller was found dead in the bedroom of his San Fernando Valley home in September. He was 26.

Miller, whose full name is Malcolm James McCormick, had battled with substance abuse for years, according to several reports. He also was arrested for an alleged DUI and hit-and-run in May.

The rapper first rose to prominence as a teenager in Pittsburgh with a series of mixtapes released in the mid and late 2000s. As his career progressed, critics noted an expansion in Miller’s approach to music to incorporate more serious themes, dark, dense production and more singing. He also became a noted record producer under the name “Larry Fisherman.”