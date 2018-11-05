Man’s body found behind barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A body was found in an alley behind a barber shop Monday, prompting homicide detectives to investigate.

The body of a 32-year-old man was discovered shortly before 10 a.m. behind Alan Barber Shop at 3018 Imperial Ave, police told FOX 5. The man had obvious trauma to his upper body, investigators said.

Police did not identify the victim or say how he died, but homicide detectives were investigating. Some area residents speculated that the killing might have been a robbery gone bad, but police would not say.

Several businesses on the block have security cameras, and investigators were expected to review the video for clues to the death.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.