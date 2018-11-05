Man accused of sexually assaulting PB woman denies chargers

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of sneaking into a Pacific Beach home in the middle of the night and sexually assaulting a sleeping woman pleaded not guilty Monday to three felony charges, including “hot prowl” residential burglary.

Jeffrey Hanze, 55, was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Deputy District Attorney Jessica Coto told Judge Jay Bloom that Hanze, who was arrested in Los Angeles County last week, has a prior conviction for “hot prowl” burglary and is considered a flight risk.

Coto told reporters that Hanze entered the woman’s bedroom through an open window about 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 1. The victim awoke to the defendant sexually assaulting her, the prosecutor alleged.

“As a woman, there is literally nothing more terrifying than the thought of an intruder, a complete stranger, coming into your bedroom in the middle of the night while you’re sound asleep and sexually assaulting you,” Coto said outside court.

Hanze faces 21 years plus life in prison if convicted of sexual assault during a first-degree burglary, digital penetration of an unconscious person and “hot prowl” residential burglary.

He will be back in court Nov. 15 for a readiness conference and Nov. 19 for a preliminary hearing.