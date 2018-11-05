John Cox arrives in San Diego ahead of Election Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- California gubernatorial Republican candidate John Cox greeted his supporters at Lindbergh Field after flying into San Diego Monday night.

COX told FOX 5 he's looking forward to the big day.

"We have to get this state to be affordable and livable. That's what's going to happen when I'm Governor of this state," said Cox. "We've got a political class in Sacramento that is driving up the cost of living. They're driving up the cost of gasoline, they're trying up the cost of housing. They're not even letting water be available. W'ere going to have water rationing in a few years. We have got this state to work for the average Californian."

Cox also said he is focused on the importance of fixing the state's homeless and education issues.