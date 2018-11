LOS ANGELES — Idris Elba was named 2018’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’

The rumored next James Bond is now the 33rd man to be crowned the title by People, with Blake Shelton as his predecessor.

Elba burst into the Hollywood scene starring in HBO’s ‘The Wire’.

Since then, the 46-year-old British actor has starred in numerous blockbusters including Marvel’s ‘Thor’ franchise.