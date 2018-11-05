Friend of North County shooting victim speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- The friend of a young Vista man who was shot to death over the weekend spoke about his loss Monday.

Jonathan Ruiz, 20, was gunned down on the intersection of Olive Avenue at Goetting Way, near the Vista Transit Center Sunday around 2:30 p.m., said the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

A close friend of Ruiz spoke to FOX 5, but did not want to appear on camera.

He told FOX 5 that Ruiz was walking from his brother's house to the bus station the afternoon he was shot.

Ruiz was found lying on a dirt path near the station, said officials. Paramedics gave Ruiz life saving efforts, but Ruiz was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Ruiz was described by his friend as a hard worker who stayed out of trouble and that he didn't know any of the suspects.

Investigators are searching for the two suspects. Witnesses reported seeing two men running from the scene.

Since the shooting happened in broad daylight at a busy area, investigators hope a witness will step forward and identify the gunmen.

His friend added that he was a nice man who mainly kept to himself and did not deserve to die to such a senseless act.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call San Diego Sheriff's Department or the Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.