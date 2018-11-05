× Ex-Pendleton Marine found dead in death-row prison cell

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. – A former Camp Pendleton Marine who was sentenced to death for a Southern California murder spree was found dead in his death-row cell last Friday, prison authorities confirmed Monday.

Andrew Urdiales, 53, was awaiting execution for the murders of five women in Southern California. The women were killed in Orange, Riverside and San Diego Counties between 1986 and 1995.

Prison authorities said Urdiales’ death was being investigated as a suicide.

The murder cases in California were cold until 1996 when Urdiales was pulled over by police in Illinois. Inside his truck officers found a gun he was not permitted to carry.

Urdiales was stationed at Twentynine Palms after training at Camp Pendleton.