BONSALL, Calif. —¬†One person was killed Monday in a tractor accident in a rural community in northern San Diego County.

The fatality in the 30300 block of Calle La Reina in Bonsall was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, was the owner of the property where the accident occurred, said Officer Mark Latulippe, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.