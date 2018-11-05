106-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Taco Bell

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Myrtis Jewel Painter celebrated her 106th birthday at a Phoenix Taco Bell Sunday.

With a walker in front of her, Painter stepped into the fast-food restaurant and was greeted by claps and cheers.

Friends and families brought gifts for Painter, and employees decorated the restaurant in honor of the woman of the hour.

Restaurant owner Gleg Gladden said he has seen Painter come and go from the restaurant for eight years.

“At 106? And they want to come to Taco Bell? And hang out with me?“ joked Gladden. “It’s just amazing.”

“I think Taco Bell is a good place to come to, I really do.” said Painter.

Painter was born in east Texas in 1912. She came to Phoenix in 1932.

Eventually, Painter and then-husband Ernie opened their first shoe store Ernie Brewers Shoes in Phoenix.

They grew their business to seven stores in Arizona.