1,000 drivers to get free gas as part of Proposition 6 rally

SAN DIEGO – A thousand drivers across California will be given a free tank of gas by the “Yes On Proposition 6 Gas Tax Repeal Campaign.”

Gas will be given away at 8 a.m. at the ARCO at 4333 Home Ave, San Diego, and Mobil at 310 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas.

Gas will also be given away in Burbank, Carson, Brea and Mission Viejo (at locations listed in the LA and Orange County budgets), as well as in Perris and Indio (in the Riverside County budget).

Free gas drawing only for those who pledge support for Prop. 6? Backers now say no, anyone can enter.

The campaign supporting Proposition 6, the November ballot measure to repeal a California gas-tax increase, on Sunday promoted a statewide event sure to be popular — a drawing for a free tank of gas for those who promise to support the measure, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

But such giveaways are generally not allowed under state and federal law, and the news release was re-sent without the explicit requirement for people to support the measure to enter the drawing.

Promotional materials sent to media outlets Sunday by the Yes on Prop 6 Gas Tax Repeal Campaign advertised that from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday volunteers at a “final election rally” would be stationed at numerous gas stations throughout the state, where “drivers who pledge to support Prop 6 can register for a statewide drawing where one in every 50 people registered during the statewide events will receive a $50 gas card.”

Based on the news release, Richard L. Hasen, a professor of law and political science at the University of California Irvine, said the event looked like a lottery ticket giveaway for people who pledge to vote a certain way on a particular ballot measure.

The San Diego Union-Tribune’s has published opinion pieces in support and opposition Yes on Prop 6 | No on Prop 6

