Poway man with memory loss reported missing

POWAY, Calif. — An 84-year-old man who suffers from memory loss was reported missing Sunday, said officials.

Orlando H. Lugo was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at his home in the 13100 block of Carriage Road in Poway, said the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Lugo suffers from memory loss and has walked from Poway to both Mira Mesa and Escondido on separate occasions.

He was last seen wearing a blue zip up sweater with a yellow strike, navy blue pants and a tan hat with a Harley Davidson logo.

If you see Mr. Lugo or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (858) 565-5200.