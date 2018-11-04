Man struck crossing street near SDSU

SAN DIEGO — A man was seriously injured when he tried to cross a College Area street against a red signal and was struck by a car, police said Sunday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of College Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

A 61-year-old man was trying to cross College Avenue and continue west on El Cajon Boulevard at the same time as a Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 29- year-old man approached the intersection on a green light.

The pedestrian stepped into the crosswalk against a red hand signal and was hit by the Camaro, Heims said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with head injuries that were described as serious, but not life-threatening, Heims said.