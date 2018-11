SAN DIEGO — A man escaped from San Diego Police after he crashed at the entrance to a canyon in University City Sunday night.

The chase started shortly before 10 p.m. after police responded to reports of the man acting strangely, SDPD told FOX 5. The man sped off when officers approached him, and they chased him until he crashed his car at an entrance to Rose Canyon Park.

The man ran off into the canyon and officers were not able to track him down.