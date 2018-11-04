Flooding forces guests from rooms at Hard Rock Hotel downtown

SAN DIEGO — Guests and staff dealt with flooded floors at the Hard Rock Hotel in downtown San Diego late Sunday night.

The issue was reported after 10 p.m., when a water line broke on the seventh floor, San Diego Fire officials told FOX 5.

Two inches of water was pooling on the floor and leaking down to the fifth and sixth floors.

The Water Department was working to shut the water off as some guests were forced to leave their rooms.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.