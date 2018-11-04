Deputies search for 2 men after deadly North County shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- Deputies were searching for two men involved in a deadly shooting in Vista Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at Olive Avenue and Goetting Way, near the Vista Transit Center, the San Diego Sheriff's Department confirmed. When paramedics arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound -- they performed CPR and rushed the man to the hospital but he died a short time later.

Deputies were searching the area for two men in connection with the attack. A sheriff's helicopter was flying overhead broadcasting a message to residents about the search.

Olive Avenue remained shut down between Vista Village Drive and Plymouth Drive into early evening.

No arrests had been made by 5 p.m. and detectives were urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the sheriff's department or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.