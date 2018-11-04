Brother shares legacy of Navy sailor shot by driver he stopped to help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The brother of Curtis Adams spoke to FOX 5 one week after the Navy sailor was shot and killed when he stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist on Interstate 15.

Kadeem Adams says it's still hard to believe that his brother Curtis is gone.

"It felt like a ton of bricks on your chest when I heard the news," Kadeem said on Sunday.

The 21-year old Curtis died from a gunshot wound after he and his girlfriend pulled over on I-15 to help what they believed was a stranded driver. Instead, the person inside the car shot Curtis to death. Police have since arrested a man suspected in the shooting, 21-year-old Brandon Acuna.

"This situation just shows that the world we live in is crazy," Kadeem said. "To stop and offer help and someone just takes something away from you, your life."

Kadeem says his family will hold on to the way Curtis lived his life to get through this difficult time: "He was the goofiest, silliest kid you would ever meet. He was just an amazing person."

A native of New York, Curtis' funeral is set for Wednesday in Long Island.