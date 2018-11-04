Son finds mother dead inside North County home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found at her home in Oceanside Sunday afternoon.

The 63-year-old was found at the house on Shenandoah Drive near Joseph Sepulveda Park around 12:30 p.m. She had suffered injuries to her upper body, Oceanside Police confirmed. The woman was found by one of her sons after she never showed up for a visit with another one of her children in Las Vegas.

Later Sunday evening, police found the woman’s car outside a Hobby Lobby store off Plaza Drive.

Officers detained one person in connection with the woman’s death, though they did not clarify whether that person is suspected of a crime.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.